Milliner House is a purpose-built home offering residential, dementia and mental health care in Luton, easily reached from the M1. Residents have a choice of two quiet lounges and a sensory room where they can relax, plus an activities room and bar area for hobbies and socialising _ and there_s a cinema room, too. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There are also communal bathrooms with assisted bath or wet rooms throughout the home. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, music and movement, visiting entertainers and trips for shopping and to local attractions. There_s a large mature garden with a courtyard.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.