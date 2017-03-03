Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Millom Home Care

3 Crown Street, Millom,
LA18 4AG
01229 777101

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Richmond Fellowship (The)

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017