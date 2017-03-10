Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Milton Keynes Supported Living Service

E8/9, A & E Block, Bletchley Park Science & Innovation Centre, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK3 6EB
07827 945728
www.fremantletrust.org

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • The Fremantle Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
