Domiciliary care

Mira Social Care

Empire House Business Centre, 1 Empire Way, Wembley,
HA9 0EW
020 3086 9262
www.westrecruit.co.uk

Local authority

  • Brent

Who runs this service

  • West Recruit Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
