Domiciliary care

Monarch Care Services UK Ltd

Regis House, 223 Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath,
B64 6JE
01384 410829
www.monarchcareuk.com

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Monarch Care Services UK Ltd

Registered manager

Lynn Fowler

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
