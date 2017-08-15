Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Moorhaven

Normandy Drive, Taunton,
TA1 2JT
01823 331524
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Moorhaven

Moorhaven is situated in the town of Taunton, close to local amenities including a doctor's surgery, shops and a pub. The town centre is easily accessible. The home is a lovely environment with a beautiful garden and well-tended vegetable patch. Bedrooms are set-up in five separate ground floor groupings, creating a friendly and personal ambience. Each grouping has their own lounge-diner and kitchenette which residents and their guests are welcome to use. Bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. The bedrooms are singles, although they may be able to arrange shared accommodation. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. These range from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 54Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 34Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Lock

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017