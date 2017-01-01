Moss Park is a purpose-built home within a residential area of Fort William, offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care, easily reached from the A82. It has a choice of lounge areas and activity room to pursue hobbies and socialise. Some rooms have views of Ben Nevis, and all have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has a GP service, plus regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services. Staff organise activities such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, and church services. Outdoors is a courtyard garden with raised flowerbeds and an open and secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.