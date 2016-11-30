Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Moss View

77 Page Moss Lane, Huyton, Liverpool,
L14 0JJ
0151 482 1212
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/moss-view

About Moss View

Moss View in Huyton is a purpose-built home offering residential, nursing and dementia care easily reached from Liverpool centre and the M62. All bedrooms are wheelchair friendly with en suite facilities, TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, caf? and family room, and a bar service, plus its own minibus. Organised activities include music therapy, flower arranging and gardening, quizzes, social drinks and regular trips out. There is a courtyard garden with raised flowerbeds, and a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 78Residents
  • 78Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Philip Daniels

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017