Mount Ephraim House is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. The original house was used by King Charles II and Nell Gwyn as a hunting lodge. Many rooms have original wooden panelling and carved ceilings. It is an impressive building with well-kept sheltered gardens and walkways. Mount Ephraim House is the residents' home and they are always involved in everything that happens within it. A panel of residents even interview potential new staff, to ensure that they have a say in who is caring for them. The home always offers a varied menu that caters for all tastes and requirements, with residents regularly contributing new menu ideas.

