Located on the edge of Burton-upon-Trent and enjoying beautiful views over the local countryside, Mount Pleasant is a modern, purpose-built care home that provides residential and dementia care. Staff work very closely with each resident, their families and loved ones, to ensure personally tailored care plans are put in place. Rooms are light and atmospheric and all benefit from en suite bathrooms, and residents are encouraged. to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. The home also offers day care services to provide respite for family members.

