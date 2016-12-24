Mountbatten Lodge is situated in the heart of Hemel Hempstead in a quiet residential area, within walking distance of a retail park and a range of other amenities. This purpose-built home offers a range of care services for the older community, including residential and specialist dementia care, as well as respite breaks. It has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. All bedrooms are fully furnished with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions to make the space their own. Within the home is Aunty Peg s Cafe, where residents can sit and enjoy a coffee and homemade cake with visiting family and friends. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and gentle exercise, to entertainment and outings.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.