Domiciliary care

MSC Home Care Limited

Albany Works, Moorland Road, Stoke On Trent,
ST6 1EB
01782 823338
www.mschomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • MSC Home Care Ltd

Registered manager

Wendy Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
