Domiciliary care

Mulholland Care Limited

Unit 7, The Barns, Farm Road, Caddsdown Industrial Park, Bideford,
EX39 3BT
01237 420498

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Mulholland Care Ltd

Registered manager

Koren Turner

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
