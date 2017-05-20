Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Multi - Care Community Services Ltd

25A High Street, Fenstanton, Huntingdon,
PE28 9JZ
01480 466387

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Multi-Care Community Services Ltd

Registered manager

Fernando Caong

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
