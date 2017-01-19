Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Multi-Care Community Services Reading Ltd

Unit 5, Bellman Court, Great Knollys Street, Reading,
RG1 7HN
0118 467 5838

Local authority

  • Reading

Who runs this service

  • Multi-Care Reading Community Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
