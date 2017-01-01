Murrayfield House is a Grade A listed building with a purpose-built extension in a leafy suburb of Edinburgh, offering dementia, nursing and palliative care. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon. Rooms have views across the garden or the courtyard, and have en suite facilities, wheelchair access, Wi fi, TV points, and a nurse call system. Organised events include concerts, art therapy, crosswords and quizzes, seated exercise and regular outings in the home_s minibus. There are also regular film events in the TV room. There are gardens and a woodland area plus residents can use the greenhouse.

