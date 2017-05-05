Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

My Life Living Assistance (Canterbury) and My Life Specialist Care Services (Canterbury)

Suite C, 1st Floor, Crown House, John Roberts Business Park, Pean Hill, Canterbury,
CT5 3BJ
01227 200391
www.carewatch.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • My Life (Carewatch) Limited

Registered manager

Shelly Watson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
