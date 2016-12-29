Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

N-Able Services Limited

2 Power Road, Bromborough, Wirral,
CH62 3QT
0151 334 6066
www.nableservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • N-Able Services Ltd

Registered manager

Bronwen Davies

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
