Domiciliary care

N C Homecare Limited

Office 5, Fraser House, Bridge Lane, Frodsham,
WA6 7HD
01928 733020
www.homeinstead.co.uk/halton

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • N C Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Cheryl Myers

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
