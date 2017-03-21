Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

NAS Community Services (Kingston)

Chessington Business Centre, Suite 12, Cox Lane, Chessington,
KT9 1SD
01483 351618

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • National Autistic Society (The)

Registered manager

David Pearch

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017