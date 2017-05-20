Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Nash Healthcare Ltd

Kings Chambers, 34 Queen Street, Derby,
DE1 3DS
01332 417977
www.nash-health-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Derby

Who runs this service

  • Nash Healthcare Ltd

Registered manager

Unity Ferreira

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017