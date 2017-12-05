Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Nationwide Care Services Limited (Derby)

The Old Maltings, Forman Street, Derby,
DE1 2JQ
01332 913118
www.nationwidecare.org

Local authority

  • Derby

Who runs this service

  • Nationwide Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
