Domiciliary care

Nationwide Care Services Ltd (Nottingham)

Ground Floor, Suite A, Regent House, Clinton Avenue, Nottingham,
NG5 1AW
0115 960 7900
www.nationwidecare.org

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • Nationwide Care Services (Nottingham) Ltd

Registered manager

Brian Allen

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
