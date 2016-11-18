Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Nautilus Care

Trinity House Hub, 21 Webster Avenue, Mariners' Park, Wallasey,
CH44 0AE
0151 346 8840
www.nautiluswelfarefund.org

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Nautilus Welfare Fund

Registered manager

Jane Davies

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
