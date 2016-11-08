Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

NCC First Support - Western

Priory House, 9 Austin Street, Kings Lynn,
PE30 1EB
01553 669300

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Norfolk County Council

Registered manager

Raechel Pooley

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
