Domiciliary care

NDH Care Ltd

Elite House, Unit 23, 70 Warwick Street, Birmingham,
B12 0NL
0121 448 0568
www.ndhcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • NDH Care Ltd

Registered manager

Anilkumar Gajera

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
