Domiciliary care

NEDCARE

Green Hill, Fore Street, Moretonhampstead, Newton Abbot,
TQ13 8LL
01647 279211
www.nedcare.org

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Nedcare Community Interest Company

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
