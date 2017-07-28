Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Neeta Care Services

Suite 20, Barking Enterprise Centre, 50 Wakering Road, Barking,
IG11 8GN
020 3875 6940
www.neetacareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Ms Auguster Otekpen Williems

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
