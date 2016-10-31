Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Nema Home Care Limited

445 Hackney Road, London,
E2 9DY
020 7952 1480
www.nemahomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • Nema Home Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017