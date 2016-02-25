Nevetts is set in a quiet residential area in Buntingford, close to the A10. It offers a range of care services including residential, specialist dementia care and short stay breaks. There is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, themed areas and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make it their own. The home runs a number of clubs throughout the week, from a coffee club on Tuesdays, to a lunch bar on Sundays, and a gardening club during the warmer months, while an activity care worker runs a wide range of activities. There is also a spacious garden with plenty of seating areas.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.