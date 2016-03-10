Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

New Elmcroft

St. Giles Close, Shoreham By Sea,
BN43 6AT
01273 466500
www.shaw.co.uk

About New Elmcroft

New Elmcroft is in a quiet residential setting in Shoreham by Sea, close to Brighton and Worthing. The home provides 60 single en suite bedrooms divided into six separate self-contained units each with its own lounge/dining area. Elmcroft provides residential care for frail elderly and for those living with a dementia.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Marie Donald

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
