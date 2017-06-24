Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Newday Healthcare Professionals Ltd

Jindal House, 35 Progress Road, Leigh On Sea,
SS9 5PR
01702 780003
www.newdayhealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • Newday Healthcare Professionals Ltd

Registered manager

Sarah Mutsatsa

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
