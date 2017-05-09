Newlands is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Heaton Moor in Stockport, easily reached from the A6 and the M60. It offers nursing, residential and respite care. Some rooms have views across the garden, and all have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a designated smoking area. Organised activities include theatre trips, arts and crafts, musical events, professional entertainers, music therapy, pet therapy and a regular church service. Outdoors is a landscaped garden and there is a conservatory.

