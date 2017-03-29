Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Newline Care Services

Unit 1, Suite 12-14 Robin Mills, Leeds Road, Idle, Bradford,
BD10 9TE
01274 617007

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • Newline Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Louise Bestwick

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
