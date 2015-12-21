Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Next Stage - A Way Forward

Executive Suite 17, St James Business Centre, Wilderspool Causeway, Warrington,
WA4 6PS
01925 651405
www.next-stageltd.org.uk

Local authority

  • Warrington

Who runs this service

  • Next Stage "A Way Forward" Ltd

Registered manager

Ravtej Sekhon

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
