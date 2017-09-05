Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Next Stage ' A Way Forward'  Wigan and Bolton Office

Crummock Suite, Paragon House, Paragon Business Park, Chorley New Road, Horwich, Bolton,
BL6 6HG
01204 471150
www.next-stageltd.org.uk

Local authority

  • Bolton

Who runs this service

  • Next Stage "A Way Forward" Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
