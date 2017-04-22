Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Nightingale Home Care

The Coach House, 19 Sundridge Avenue, Bromley,
BR1 2PU
020 8466 9664
www.nightingales.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • Nightingale Retirement Care Limited

Registered manager

Donna Roche

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
