Domiciliary care

Nightingales Home Care

Unit C1, Spinnaker House, Spinnaker Road, Hempsted, Gloucester,
GL2 5FD
01452 310314
www.homecare.nightingales.co.uk

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Nightingale' s Care (Gloucester) Limited

Registered manager

Jane Lever

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
