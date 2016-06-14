Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Nimrod House Supported Living

11 Vanguard Close, Butchers Road, London,
E16 1PN
020 7055 4833

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Look Ahead Care and Support Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
