Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

NISI Staffing - Business Box Leicester

Business Box, 2 Oswin Road, Leicester,
LE3 1HR
0116 279 5175
www.nisistaffing.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • NISI Enterprises Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017