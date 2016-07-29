Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

No Place Like Home

Syndale Park, London Road, Ospringe, Faversham,
ME13 0RH
01795 597983
www.noplacelikehome.eu

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • No Place Like Home Limited

Registered manager

Rhona McClelland

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
