Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Nomase Care Ltd - Chadwell Heath

Office 19, ICON Offices, 321-323 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford,
RM6 6AX
01708 933988
www.nomase.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Nomase Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017