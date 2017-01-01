Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

North Down & Ards Supported Living Service

11-13 Ballyholme Road, Bayview Centre, Clifton Road, Bangor,
BT20 5JH
028 9127 1497

Who runs this service

  • South Eastern HSC Trust
