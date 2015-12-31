Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

North Kirklees Domiciliary Care Service

Kitson Hill Road, Mirfield,
WF14 9EL
01924 326523
www.kirklees.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Kirklees

Who runs this service

  • Kirklees Metropolitan Council

Registered manager

Dawn Ward

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
