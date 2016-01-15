Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

North STSS (Short Term Support Service) Alnwick

Alnwick Community Fire Station, Blackthorn Close, Lionheart Enterprise Park, Alnwick,
NE66 2ER
01665 511963

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • Northumberland County Council

Registered manager

Susan Davison

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
