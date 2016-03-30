Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

North West Community Services Ltd

Vermont House, Bradley Lane, Standish, Wigan,
WN6 0XF
01942 709210
www.northwestcommunityservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • North West Community Services Limited

Registered manager

Beverley Parkin

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
