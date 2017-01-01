Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Northgate House

Northgate Quadrant, Balornock, Glasgow,
G21 3RB
0141 558 3222

About Northgate House

Northgate House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care in Balornock on the outskirts of Glasgow, reached from the M80. It has an entertainment room for hobbies and interests, and a caf? for residents to socialise. Some rooms have garden views, and all are en suite, wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include regular church services, animal therapy, flower arranging and gardening, professional entertainers and outings to local restaurants. The garden has a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Glasgow City

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
