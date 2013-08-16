Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Nottingham Mencap Short Breaks Service

Harpenden House, 203 Edwards Lane, Sherwood, Nottingham,
NG5 3JA
0115 920 4433
www.nottinghammencap.org.uk

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • Nottingham Mencap

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
