Domiciliary care

Novus Care Canvey Island

203 High Street, Canvey Island,
SS8 7RN
01268 698660
www.novus-care.com

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Novus Care Limited

Registered manager

Emma Dymock

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
