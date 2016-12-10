Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Nurse Plus and Carer Plus (UK) Limited - Ashford

1st Floor, Unit 7, Highpoint Business Village, Henwood, Ashford,
TN24 8DH
01233 641373
www.nurseplusuk.com

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Nurse Plus and Carer Plus (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Mary Harvey

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
